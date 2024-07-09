RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Several central govt officers get suspicious email
July 09, 2024  22:35
Several central government employees on Tuesday got a potentially suspicious identical email prompting an association representing them to seek a probe into the matter.

The emails sent to Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers working in various ministries asked them to click on a link to ensure their official mail accounts were not cancelled.

'Several officers in Central Secretariat received a potentially suspicious email today.

'NICMeity @GoI_MeitY, please look into this matter and take necessary action. #CyberAlert #CyberSafety @AshwiniVaishnaw #CentralSecretariat,' read a post on 'X' by the CSS Forum, a body of CSS officers.

The CSS officers form the backbone of the central secretariat. The Forum asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) to look into the issue.

Ashutosh Misra, general secretary of the CSS Forum told PTI that this suspected phishing attack needs to be investigated thoroughly and asked the officers to remain vigilant.

"As the entire work of the central secretariat is online now, immediate action is required to curb such instances," he said.

Misra said that the CSS officers have been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious emails immediately.

"The safety and security of our communication are of utmost importance," he added.   -- PTI
