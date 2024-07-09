RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RSS-linked magazine highlights 'demographic imbalance'
July 09, 2024  17:31
The magazine highlighted areas of significant Muslim population growth
The magazine highlighted areas of "significant Muslim population growth"
An RSS-linked magazine has stressed the need to introduce a comprehensive national population control policy, pointing to a "demographic imbalance" emerging in certain areas of the country with a "significant Muslim population growth". 

 An editorial published in the latest edition of Organiser Weekly also flagged concerns over "regional imbalances" in terms of population and pitched for policy intervention, saying states from the west and south were doing "relatively better" in implementing population control measures but they "fear losing a few seats" in Parliament if the base population was changed after the Census. 

 "Despite stabilising the population at the national level, it is not the same in all religions and regions. There is a significant Muslim population growth in certain areas, especially bordering districts," the editorial noted. Frontier states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Uttarakhand are witnessing "unnatural" population growth due to "illegal migration" across the borders, it added.

 "In a democracy, when numbers are critical regarding representation and demography decides the destiny, we must be even more cautious of this trend," the editorial said. 

 "Politicians like Rahul Gandhi can afford to insult Hindu sentiments now and then. (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata (Banerjee) can play the blatant Muslim card even to accept the atrocities on women by the Islamists, and Dravidian parties can take pride in abusing Sanatan Dharma only because of their confidence in the consolidation of the so-called minority vote bank developed with the population imbalance," it charged.

 "Learning from the horrors of the Partition and what is happening with the politically correct but socially and culturally incorrect migration from West Asian and African countries, we have to address this issue urgently, as pointed out by various Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) resolutions and judicial pronouncements," it added. The editorial further noted that regional imbalance was another "critical dimension" that would impact the delimitation process of parliamentary constituencies in the future.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India added 4.7 cr jobs in FY24: RBI
India added 4.7 cr jobs in FY24: RBI

India added nearly 4.7 crore jobs during 2023-24, taking the total number of employed people to 64.33 crore spread over 27 sectors covering the entire economy, according to Reserve Bank data. The number of employed people was 59.67...

HC dismisses plea against Dalai Lama in kissing row
HC dismisses plea against Dalai Lama in kissing row

The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation over the alleged molestation of a boy by the Dalai Lama, as claimed to have been shown in a video clip that went viral last year, saying the religious leader was...

Mumbai BMW crash: Sena leader's absconding son arrested
Mumbai BMW crash: Sena leader's absconding son arrested

Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, two days after the 24-year-old allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and leaving her husband injured.

Rohit's heartwarming tribute to 'work wife' Dravid
Rohit's heartwarming tribute to 'work wife' Dravid

Take a look at Rohit's heartfelt social media post which served as a touching tribute to Dravid's impact on the team.

Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time closing highs; Maruti top gainer
Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time closing highs; Maruti top gainer

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Sun Pharma, ITC, Nestle and Tata Motors were the other big gainers. Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances