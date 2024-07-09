RSS-linked magazine highlights 'demographic imbalance'





An editorial published in the latest edition of Organiser Weekly also flagged concerns over "regional imbalances" in terms of population and pitched for policy intervention, saying states from the west and south were doing "relatively better" in implementing population control measures but they "fear losing a few seats" in Parliament if the base population was changed after the Census.





"Despite stabilising the population at the national level, it is not the same in all religions and regions. There is a significant Muslim population growth in certain areas, especially bordering districts," the editorial noted. Frontier states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Uttarakhand are witnessing "unnatural" population growth due to "illegal migration" across the borders, it added.





"In a democracy, when numbers are critical regarding representation and demography decides the destiny, we must be even more cautious of this trend," the editorial said.





"Politicians like Rahul Gandhi can afford to insult Hindu sentiments now and then. (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata (Banerjee) can play the blatant Muslim card even to accept the atrocities on women by the Islamists, and Dravidian parties can take pride in abusing Sanatan Dharma only because of their confidence in the consolidation of the so-called minority vote bank developed with the population imbalance," it charged.





"Learning from the horrors of the Partition and what is happening with the politically correct but socially and culturally incorrect migration from West Asian and African countries, we have to address this issue urgently, as pointed out by various Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) resolutions and judicial pronouncements," it added. The editorial further noted that regional imbalance was another "critical dimension" that would impact the delimitation process of parliamentary constituencies in the future.

