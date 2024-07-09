Red alert for Mumbai, traffic still disrupted





From Monday 8:30 AM to Tuesday 5:30 AM, Santacruz received 154.2 mm of rainfall, Colaba 161.2 mm, Byculla 167.0 mm, Sion 158.5 mm, Dahisar 113.0 mm, Ram Mandir 156.0 mm, and Vikhroli 124.0 mm, according to the IMD. The University of Mumbai has postponed all exams scheduled for July 9, with new dates to be announced soon.





The Harbour line track of the Mumbai Suburban Railway was operational by 4:30 am on Tuesday after the water receded. Both fast and slow locals on the Main Line are running 2-3 minutes behind schedule, while Harbour Line locals are almost on time, stated the Central Railway.





The IMD also issued a high tide alert for Mumbai on Tuesday. In response to the rainfall warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Center, schools across several districts have been instructed to remain closed on July 9.

Normal life in Mumbai continued to be disrupted on Tuesday morning due to heavy rain that caused traffic snarls and street inundations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city on Tuesday, issuing a red alert.