RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul to visit his constituency Raebareli today
July 09, 2024  08:39
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency Raebareli on Tuesday, an office-bearer of the party said.
 
Congress' district unit chief Pankaj Tiwari said Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will reach Bhuemau guest house in Raebareli at 10 am and meet party workers.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won from Rae Bareli seat by a margin of more than 3.90 lakh votes.

After winning the election, he had held a meeting with the workers along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Miss Teen International 2024 Wants To Do Now
What Miss Teen International 2024 Wants To Do Now

"When I reached India, I was surprised at how friendly the people are; it's very much like Cambodia where the people are so warm," says the winner of the Miss Teen International 2024.

Kuldeep Meets Yogi
Kuldeep Meets Yogi

'It was nice meeting you sir. Thank you very, very much. Jai Hind.'

Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic whips Rune; Fritz stuns Zverev
Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic whips Rune; Fritz stuns Zverev

Images from Day 8 of Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Monday.

BMW case: Kaveri dragged for 1.5 km by Mihir, Bidawat mowed her down again
BMW case: Kaveri dragged for 1.5 km by Mihir, Bidawat mowed her down again

The official further said Mihir Shah's father and Palghar Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah took active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

Putin hosts private dinner for Modi at his Novo-Ogarevo home ahead of talks
Putin hosts private dinner for Modi at his Novo-Ogarevo home ahead of talks

The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday that is largely being seen in the context of wider geopolitical turmoil arising out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances