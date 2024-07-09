Rahul to visit his constituency Rae Bareli today





Congress' district unit chief Pankaj Tiwari said that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will reach Bhuemau guest house in Raebareli at 10 am and meet party workers.





In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won from Rae Bareli seat by a margin of over 3.90 lakh votes.





After winning the election, he had held a meeting with the workers along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. -- PTI

