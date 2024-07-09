RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Putin confers Russia's highest civilian honour on Modi
July 09, 2024  19:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties between the two countries. 

"Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," Modi said in a post on X after receiving the award at a ceremony in Moscow. 

Established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle is the highest State decoration of Russia.
