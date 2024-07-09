PM pays tribute at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier





He also laid a wreath at the Tomb.





"A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice and indomitable human courage," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'. This is Modi's first trip since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' is a war memorial located at the Kremlin Wall, in Moscow. It features a dark red porphyry monument adorned with a bronze sculpture of a laurel branch and a soldier's helmet placed upon a banner. It is dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II.

rime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Russia, paid tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow on Tuesday. Modi, who is here to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin.