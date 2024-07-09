RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai's Kamala Mills owner arrested for Rs 67cr fraud
July 09, 2024  22:13
The fire in Kamala Mills compound 7 years ago
The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday arrested Kamala Mills owner and real estate developer Ramesh Govani in connection with a Rs 67.50 crore fraud case, an official said.

Govani, who also serves as a director of a private land development company, allegedly purchased a project in the Khar Danda area in Mumbai's western suburbs but failed to pay the consideration amount of Rs 67.50 crore to the complainant, the official stated.

Repeated demands for payment were ignored by Govani, prompting the complainant to approach the EOW and lodge a complaint.         

Subsequently, a case was registered against Govani under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Govani was summoned for questioning at the EOW office on Tuesday, where he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cheating case, the official said.

Notably, Govani was in the past arrested in connection with a massive blaze that swept through two roof-top pubs in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai on December 29, 2017, killing 14 people.
