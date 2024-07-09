RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi flies to Austria, first PM to visit in over 40 years
July 09, 2024  23:43
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Austria after a fruitful two-day visit to Russia during which the two countries discussed ways to further shore up bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, trade, manufacturing and fertilisers.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday began a high-profile visit to Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin, in his first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Last night, the Russian president hosted a private dinner for the Indian prime minister at the former's residence on the outskirts of Moscow.        

The Ukraine conflict also came up during Modi's talks with Putin. 

Modi told Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and that peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets.

Earlier in the day, President Putin thanked Prime Minister Modi for trying to help find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"I am grateful to you for the attention you pay to the most pressing issues, particularly trying to find ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, primarily through peaceful means, Putin was quoted as saying by the official TASS news agency.

Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by President Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries. The award was announced in 2019.

When Modi lands in Vienna, it will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in over 40 years, the last being of Indira Gandhi in 1983. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, Russia set $100 bn annual trade target by 2030
India, Russia set $100 bn annual trade target by 2030

India and Russia on Tuesday set a target of $100 billion in annual trade volume by 2030 and vowed to develop a robust bilateral payment settlement mechanism using national currencies. The two sides also inked a total of nine agreements...

Yuvraj files pleas over alleged cheating by construction firm
Yuvraj files pleas over alleged cheating by construction firm

In one of the pleas filed through advocate Rizwan, the cricketer said a sale agreement was executed between him and his mother on one side and the builder on the other for the purchase of an apartment for over Rs 14 crore in the real...

BMW crash: How friend's phone helped track Mihir Shah
BMW crash: How friend's phone helped track Mihir Shah

Mumbai Police succeeded in hunting down Mihir Shah, accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, after two days of painstaking probe when his friend made the mistake of switching on his mobile phone only for 15...

Kathua ambush: Darkness descends on homes of martyrs
Kathua ambush: Darkness descends on homes of martyrs

Rifleman Adarsh Negi spoke to his father over the phone on Sunday. The next day, Dalbir Singh Negi got another call, informing him about his son's death in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

Putin confers Russia's highest civilian honour on Modi
Putin confers Russia's highest civilian honour on Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances