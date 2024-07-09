RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


It's official, Gambhir named India head coach
July 09, 2024  20:18
image
Just In: Former opening batter Gautam Gambhir named head coach of India men's cricket team.

Details soon.
After an old video clip of a girl being assaulted by a group of people in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district came into circulation, the police initiated a suo motu case and arrested two persons.

The 51-year-old from Mumbai also said he loved playing tennis with the late Australian spin great Shane Warne and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and described them as cricketers who would make best doubles partners.

All set to step out one last time in the Test arena, the greatest England pacer can leave the game with a flourish and a record to boot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

The retirement of Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the shortest format following the T20 World Cup triumph has opened the doors for the upcoming players and Gaikwad is one such talented batter who has the...

