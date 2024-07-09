RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Engineering student ends life after losing fees in betting
July 09, 2024  23:28
A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide at Ghatkesar near in Hyderabad on Tuesday after losing the college fee to 'betting'.

The victim, a third-year BTech student and native of Nalgonda district, jumped in front of a goods train early today and died, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

According to police, the student's parents had given him Rs 1.03 lakh to pay his college fees, but he utilised the amount for betting and incurred a loss. 

His parents came to know about the non-payment of the fees recently after the college officials had sent a message to them. When they enquired, he confided that he had lost that money gambling.

Later, the student went into depression over the financial loss and allegedly took the extreme step, police said based on preliminary investigation.

A case was registered.   -- PTI
