Centre extends ban on Sikhs For Justice
July 09, 2024  18:50
Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
The Union Home Ministry has extended the ban imposed on pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for five years for its anti-India activities.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Home Ministry said the SFJ was declared a banned organisation five years ago under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities which are prejudicial to the internal security and integrity of the country.

The SFJ continues to involve in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere and intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, it said.

The ministry said the SFJ is encouraging and aiding the activities for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union of India and supporting separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Considering the role of SFJ in various subversive activities, the Home Ministry extended the ban imposed under the UAPA for five years with effect from July 10, the notification said.   -- PTI
