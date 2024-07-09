Cannot rule out conspiracy behind Hathras stampede: SIT





The SIT report also flagged lapses on the part of the local administration that led to the incident that claimed 121 lives on July 2. The report held the organisers responsible for the stampede, claiming they did not make arrangements to manage the crowd and also fixed the responsibility of administration, according to official sources.





It said the local police and administration did not take the event seriously and failed to provide proper information to senior officers. On the basis of the SIT report, six people, including and SDM, circle officer, and a tehsildar have been suspended by the government. PTI

