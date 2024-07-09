RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cannot rule out conspiracy behind Hathras stampede: SIT
July 09, 2024  12:44
Rahul Gandhi meets families of the Hathras victims
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the local SDM, a circle officer and four others on the basis of the SIT report on the Hathras stampede that did not rule out a "big conspiracy" behind the incident. 

 The SIT report also flagged lapses on the part of the local administration that led to the incident that claimed 121 lives on July 2. The report held the organisers responsible for the stampede, claiming they did not make arrangements to manage the crowd and also fixed the responsibility of administration, according to official sources. 

 It said the local police and administration did not take the event seriously and failed to provide proper information to senior officers. On the basis of the SIT report, six people, including and SDM, circle officer, and a tehsildar have been suspended by the government. PTI
