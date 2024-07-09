BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah arrested





The probe into the BMW hit-and-run case has found that victim Kaveri Nakhwa was run over by accused Rajrishi Bidawat just before Bandra Worli Sea Link after being dragged there by main accused Mihir Shah as the two fled, an official said.

24-year-old Mihir Shah, who was absconding in BMW hit-and-run case arrested: Mumbai police official. The Mumbai Police had formed 14 teams to arrest Mihir Shah who has been missing since the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli. A lookout notice had also been issued for Mihir, who was absconding.