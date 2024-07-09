RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah arrested
July 09, 2024  16:28
image
24-year-old Mihir Shah, who was absconding in BMW hit-and-run case arrested: Mumbai police official.  The Mumbai Police had formed 14 teams to arrest Mihir Shah who has been missing since the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli. A lookout notice had also been issued for Mihir, who was absconding.

The probe into the BMW hit-and-run case has found that victim Kaveri Nakhwa was run over by accused Rajrishi Bidawat just before Bandra Worli Sea Link after being dragged there by main accused Mihir Shah as the two fled, an official said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time closing highs; Maruti top gainer
Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time closing highs; Maruti top gainer

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Sun Pharma, ITC, Nestle and Tata Motors were the other big gainers. Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

FIR against Virat Kohli-co-owned restaurant for breaching operating hours
FIR against Virat Kohli-co-owned restaurant for breaching operating hours

A special drive was conducted on July six following complaints that many restaurants and pubs in central Bengaluru were operating beyond the stipulated closing time of 1 am, they said.

Can England or Netherlands spark back to life in Euro semis?
Can England or Netherlands spark back to life in Euro semis?

Stumbling England and Netherlands get shot at redemption

New biz premium rises 23% in Q1
New biz premium rises 23% in Q1

Insurance companies reported nearly 23 per cent growth in first year premium in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25, when compared to the same period last year, with market leader LIC leading the charge with 28 per cent growth....

'Sar pe laal topi Rusi...': Modi mentions Raj Kapoor, Mithun in Moscow
'Sar pe laal topi Rusi...': Modi mentions Raj Kapoor, Mithun in Moscow

Modi's high praise of Russia as an ally and Putin's leadership came amid ongoing efforts by the Western world to isolate the Russian leader over the war in Ukraine.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances