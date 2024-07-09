RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


9-year-old Indian-origin girl wows American audiences with her singing talent
July 09, 2024  00:26
A nine-year-old Indian-origin girl Pranysqa Mishra/Courtesy Pranysqa on X
A nine-year-old Indian-origin girl is wowing American audiences with her singing prowess, receiving rave reviews for her performance on a popular US talent show. 

Pranysqa Mishra from Florida took the TV talent show America's Got Talent by storm last week when she belted out the Tina Turner classic River Deep, Mountain High

Her powerful rendition of the song left the judges on the show Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum hugely impressed. 

The news about Mishra's singing prowess emerged days after Maya Neelakantan, a 11-year-old guitar prodigy from Chennai, captivated audiences on the latest episode of America's Got Talent

Reports from the US said that she impressed the judges with her rendition of Papa Roach's Last Resort with an amazing performance with her guitar. 

A report in billboard.com said Mishra's spell-binding performance earned her the coveted 'Golden Buzzer' from Klum. 

"I always just love singing. It makes me feel happy. Even when I was four years old, I would pretend that I have a microphone, and I would sing like I'm singing to the whole world," the report quoted Mishra as saying. -- PTI
