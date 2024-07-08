'Wagh nakh' being brought from UK not original, says historian; govt refutes





The state government had last year signed a memorandum of understanding with the London-based museum to get the wagh nakh that was used by the founder of the Maratha Empire to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan in 1659.





The wagh nakh is an enduring and revered symbol of the warrior king's tenacity and valour as it was used to subdue and kill a physically larger opponent.





"The wagh nakh is being brought to Maharashtra on a loan agreement of Rs 30 crore for three years. In its reply to my letter, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London has said there is no evidence the wagh nakh (in its possession) belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Sawant told reporters in Kolhapur.





"The team from Maharashtra under minister Sudhir Mungantiwar that visited London to sign the loan agreement has been told to display this information. The real wagh nakh is in Satara itself," Sawant claimed. -- PTI

