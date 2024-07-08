RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Singapore approves 16 insects for human consumption
July 08, 2024  21:40
File image
File image
Singapore's food watchdog on Monday said it has approved some 16 species of insects like crickets, grasshoppers and locusts for human consumption, adding to the internationally-renowned menu of global foods including Chinese and Indian dishes in the multi-ethnic city-state. 

The much-awaited announcement comes to the delight of industry players who have been gearing supply and catering in Singapore to insects grown in China, Thailand and Vietnam, The Straits Times newspaper reported. 

The approved insects include various species of crickets, grasshoppers, locusts, mealworms and silkworms.

The Singapore Food Agency said that those intending to import or farm insects for human consumption or livestock feed must meet SFA's guidelines, including providing documentary proof that the imported insects are farmed in regulated establishments with food safety controls and are not harvested from the wild. 

Insects that are not on SFA's list of 16 will have to undergo an evaluation to ensure that the species are safe to consume, the agency said. 

Companies selling pre-packed food containing insects will also be required to label their packaging so that consumers can make informed decisions on whether to purchase the product. -- PTI
