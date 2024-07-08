RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rain impact: Maharashtra legislature adjourned
July 08, 2024  14:34
Maharashtra assembly and council were adjourned for the day on Monday as several legislators and other officials were unable to reach the legislature complex due to heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state. 

 As soon as the Lower House assembled for the day at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted the problems being faced by people in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. The Congress leader claimed pre-monsoon preparedness was lacking despite crores of rupees being spent. To this, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said Mumbai had recorded 300 mm rainfall (overnight) and many MLAs and ministers were yet to reach the legislature complex. 

 "There is no quorum as well. I am adjourning the House till 1 pm," he said. When the House reassembled, Narwekar said the legislature staffers need to return home and even several MLAs and ministers have not been able to come. The high tide was at 1.27 pm, he informed.
