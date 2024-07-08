RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul arrives in Assam, will visit Manipur also
July 08, 2024  11:09
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kumbhirgram airport in Silchar en route to strife-torn Manipur. Gandhi was received at the airport by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah and other senior state and district party leaders. 

 Borah submitted a memorandum to Gandhi urging him to take up the issue of the devastating flood with the Centre as a special case to get adequate relief and compensation for the severe losses incurred due to the deluge. "We will be grateful to you for carrying our voice of agony to the Centre," he said. 

 Assam should get a package to tackle the grim situation, 'as the state government has failed to get adequate funds from the Centre, a double failure of the double engine government," Borah added. 

The Congress leader is scheduled to meet flood victims at a relief camp at Furethal in Cachar district. The camp is on the route that Gandhi will take to the Jiribam district of Manipur. Gandhi will return to Silchar airport from Jiribam, and fly to Imphal for the next leg of his Manipur tour. PTI
