Putin hosts private dinner for Modi at Kremlin





Highlighting a notable gesture by Russian President Putin, he mentioned that PM Modi will share a private dinner with President Vladimir Putin in the evening.





Modi arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Monday where he was received by Denis Manturov, the first deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation at the Vnukovo-II airport and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.





Taking to his official X handle, Jaiswal posted a video and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. At the Airport arrival, he was received by the first deputy PM Denis Manturov. He was also given a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour."





Jaiswal further said that at the hotel, Modi was welcomed by a large gathering of Indian community members.





"In the evening, he will be hosted by President Putin in a private dinner. This is a special gesture."





Elaborating further on the PM's schedule, Jaiswal said, "Tomorrow (Tuesday), PM Modi has a packed schedule. He will be attending the 22nd Annual Summit and will have delegation-level talks. He will meet the Indian community, will address the Indian community members and also visit Rosatom (State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom) and exhibition space." -- ANI

