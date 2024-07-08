Nitish Kumar does aerial survey of flooded districts

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday conducted an aerial survey and directed concerned officials to take necessary measures in several flooded districts in Bihar.





According to CM office's in Patna, Kumar has done an aerial view survey over west Champaran, east Champaran and Gopalganj districts. He also inspected Gandak Barrage at Vamikinagar and anti-erosion works during the aerial survey.





The state water resources department officials said water levels in eight rivers including Kosi, Ganga, Gandak, Ghaghra, Bagmati, Mahananda, Punpun and Parmar are rising and pose a threat to people living in low lying areas in nearly a dozen districts.





This is a result of heavy rainfall in catchment areas of these rivers in neighbouring Nepal and in parts of Bihar.





-- Imran Khan in Patna for Rediff.com