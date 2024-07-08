RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nitish Kumar does aerial survey of flooded districts
July 08, 2024  14:07
image
Chief Minister Nitish  Kumar on Monday conducted an aerial survey and directed concerned officials to  take necessary measures in several flooded districts in Bihar.

According to CM office's in Patna, Kumar has done an aerial view survey over west Champaran, east Champaran and Gopalganj districts. He also inspected Gandak Barrage at Vamikinagar and anti-erosion works during the aerial survey.

The state water resources department officials said water levels in eight rivers including Kosi, Ganga, Gandak, Ghaghra, Bagmati, Mahananda, Punpun and Parmar are rising and pose a threat to people living in low lying areas in nearly a dozen districts.

This is a result of heavy rainfall in catchment areas of these rivers in neighbouring Nepal and in parts of Bihar.

-- Imran Khan in Patna for Rediff.com
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: The Alternate Review
Kalki 2898 AD: The Alternate Review

A lot of time is spent on giving us the background of the story and establishing the characters but the film is named Kalki and the man is not even born, notes A Ganesh Nadar.

Employers may avoid...: SC on period leave
Employers may avoid...: SC on period leave

How will the leave encourage more women to be part of the workforce, the court asked the petitioner and said mandating such leave will lead to women "being shunned from the workforce". "...we do not want that," the bench said

How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?
How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?

The 15-member squad of the Indian team which won the T20 World Cup will take home Rs 5 crore each.

SC rejects Bengal govt's plea against CBI probe into Sandeshkhali
SC rejects Bengal govt's plea against CBI probe into Sandeshkhali

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta high court's order which directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations of crimes against women and...

2 dead, over 130 injured during Rath Yatra in Odisha
2 dead, over 130 injured during Rath Yatra in Odisha

More than 600 people have visited hospitals and medical camps in Puri. However, only over 130 have been admitted to hospital, said Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances