NDRF deployed for heavy rains in Mumbai





The Met Department has predicted light to moderate spell of rainfall likley over Mumbai during next 3 hours. The teams have been deployed in Thane, Vasai ( Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg. NDRF said it has also deployed three regular teams at Andheri and one team at Nagpur. The action came to "avert any untoward incident and give an appropriate response in case of any flood-like situation."

Anticipating severe waterlogging in various parts of the city, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams after heavy rain was reported in several parts of the city.