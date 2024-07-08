RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai waterlogged after heavy rain, train services hit
July 08, 2024  08:46
Overnight heavy rain across Mumbai led to waterlogging in many parts of the city causing long traffic jams and disrupting local train services.

According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to lash Mumbai throughout the day on Monday, July 8, with likelihood on thunderstorms at night.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the city recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am on Juky 8.

The civic body has declared a holiday in the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in the Mumbai.

"Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the BMC said on X.
