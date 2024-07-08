RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai rains: University cancels today's exams
July 08, 2024  11:22
The BMC commissioner monitors the situation from the disaster control room
Mumbai University has postponed all exams of the Centre of Distance and Open Learning scheduled on Monday of the first half following heavy rains, an official statement said.

Mumbai city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am today, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Some trains were also cancelled following heavy rains, according to the Central Railways.

"The Mumbai University has postponed all exams of the Centre of Distance and Open Learning (formerly IDOL) scheduled on Monday, July 8, 2024 of the first half, i.e., from 11 am to 2 pm. The new date for these exams is July 13, 2024. Time & venue will remain the same," a statement from the Varsity said.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.

The Civic body also said that the entire machinery of the BMC is working in the field. It has also requested Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours.

Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.
