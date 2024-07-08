Mumbai rains: No fast trains on CR, WR running





CR says: Due to water logging at various places, train services on the main line down and up fast line between CSMT -- Thane is suspended. However, down and up slow lines are running. Harbour line services are temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati.





WR says: Suburban trains are running up to 10 minutes late as water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar due to heavy rains. High-capacity water pumps are being used to drain water away from the railway tracks.





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement issued in the morning said heavy rain is also expected on Monday. It declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students.

"The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.

As is normally the case, Mumbai's Western Railway suburban train services score over Central Railway.