Mumbai local train travel horror: Woman slips, loses her legs
July 08, 2024  15:58
The woman was alive but lost her legs in the accident
A 50-year-old woman survived but lost her legs after she was run over by a train at a railway station in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday. A viral video of the incident shows the 'local' (suburban) train slowly reversing, after alarm by commuters on the platform, to reveal the injured woman lying on the tracks. The woman, who was travelling to Thane from Belapur station, where the accident happened, missed a step while boarding the crowded train and fell on the tracks. 

The train was already in motion and one compartment ran over her. Co-passengers and security personnel on the platform raised an alarm, after which the train started reversing. The video shows the woman, with bloodied feet, trying to sit up with difficulty as policemen jump onto the tracks to help her. 

"A Panvel-Thane train on platform number three of Belapur station was reversed to save the life of the woman commuter, who was later rushed to nearby MGM hospital," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway. The woman sustained severe injuries to her legs as the train passed over her, the railway official said. PTI
