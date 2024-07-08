More rains predicted in Mumbai; schools, colleges shut

Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services and flight operations.





The downpours, which included heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue this week.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on Monday.





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students.





"The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.