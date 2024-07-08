RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
More rains predicted in Mumbai; schools, colleges shut
July 08, 2024  09:34
Waterlogged tracks between Wadala and GTB
Waterlogged tracks between Wadala and GTB
Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services and flight operations. 

The downpours, which included heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue this week. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on Monday. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students.

"The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Where Kalki Stands In Deepika's Top 10?
Where Kalki Stands In Deepika's Top 10?

Kalki 2898 AD has been doing so well at the box office that it has moved up on Deepika Padukone's biggest hit list.

The Importance Of Russia And US For India
The Importance Of Russia And US For India

New Delhi has reached out to Moscow while waiting for a new president in Washington. New Delhi knows well that in international relations, there are no permanent friends or foes, only permanent national interests, points out Dr Rup...

'Rain Deficiency Has Been Wiped Out'
'Rain Deficiency Has Been Wiped Out'

'Usually the average rainfall per day is around 8 mm and India is receiving 10 to 11 mm per day since the last one week.' 'July seems to be very good for the entire country.'

Meet Yuzi Chahal's 'Lady Luck'
Meet Yuzi Chahal's 'Lady Luck'

Yuzvendra Chahal posed with wife Dhanashree Verma along with the World Cup winner's medal

Why Adani Solar Sought Visas For Chinese
Why Adani Solar Sought Visas For Chinese

In seeking visa approvals for engineers from China, the company has reasoned that India lacks the expertise to set up such a solar facility.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances