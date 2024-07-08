Modi received by Russia's first Deputy PM





Manturov and PM Modi shook hands and greeted each other. In a rare gesture, Manturov will also accompany PM Modi to the hotel from the airport in the same car. India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, was present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.





The Indian community has gathered outside the hotel, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive. Indian diaspora are also playing dhol to welcome PM Modi at the hotel.





Russian devotees sing bhajans outside PM Modi's hotel in Moscow. They can be seen singing and dancing to 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' bhajan. People dressed in Indian attire expressed enthusiasm to welcome PM Modi.

Upon arrival in Russia's Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded Guard of Honour at VNUKOVO-II International Airport. Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the airport.