Maha rains: CM takes stock ahead of orange alert
July 08, 2024  15:19
image
As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state. 

He also directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert.

In a message on social media platform X, CM Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains, saying, "There is a traffic jam on the roads and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon.

"I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate," CM Shinde added in his post.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement, "Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is chairing a high-level meeting at the Disaster Control Room to review the flood situation in the state and Mumbai due to heavy rains. Mumbai Guardian Minister MP Lodha, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil and others are present." 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday. The city is expected to receive very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. -- ANI
