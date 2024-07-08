Maha minister, NCP MLC walk on Mumbai railway tracks as rains halt train

Maha minister, NCP MLC walk on Mumbai railway tracks as rains halt trainJuly 08, 2024 23:46
Local trains run on waterlogged tracks in Kurla, Mumbai, July 10/ANI Photo
As heavy rains and train delays threw the normal life out of gear in Mumbai on Monday, some legislators and a state minister coming to attend the state legislature session also experienced the commuting woes an average Mumbaikar faced in such situation.
Maharashtra minister for relief and rehabilitation and disaster management Anil Patil and NCP MLC Amol Mitkari alighted from Amravati Express and walked on tracks for some distance, a video of which has gone viral. "
"The train was stuck up for about two hours. We got down on the tracks between Dadar and Kurla stations. I walked around 2 to 2.5 km, including on railway tracks, and reached Nehru Nagar police station," Mitkari said, adding some legislators were also stuck in the same train.
Patil later attended a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mantralaya.
He and Mitkari subsequently visited the BMC disaster management control room to take stock of the heavy rain situation. -- PTI
