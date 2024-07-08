RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kaziranga devastated: 132 wild animals dead in floods
July 08, 2024  11:29
A temple goes under in flooded Guwahati
At least 131 wild animals have died so far in floods in the Kaziranga National Park while 96 others have been rescued, an official said on Monday. The dead animals include six rhinos, 117 hog deer, including 98 by drowning, two by vehicle hits and 17 during treatment, two sambar, a rhesus macaque and an otter due to drowning in the park.

 A total of 25 animals have died during treatment and these include 17 hog deer, one each of swamp deer, Rhesus Macaque and an otter pup. The forest officials rescued 85 hog deer, two each of rhino, sambar and scops owl and one each of swamp deer, Indian hare, Rhesus Macaque, otter, elephant and a jungle cat. 

 Currently, 25 animals are under medical care while 52 others have been released after treatment, the official said. 

 The park is experiencing the worst-ever deluge in recent years with the previous large-scale devastation occurring in 2017 when over 350 wildlife died in the flood waters and in vehicle hits while migrating through animal corridors to the highlands. The NH-715 is a corridor for the animals to cross over to the hills of Karbi Anglong.
