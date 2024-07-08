IMD issues yellow alert (very heavy rain) for Mumbai





Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Monday morning, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging.





IMD Director at Mumbai Sunil Kamble told ANI, "Around 270 mm of rainfall was recorded between 2 am and 6 am today. An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. An 'Yellow' alert for heavy rain has been issued for tomorrow."





In Mumbai, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway, told ANI that it has been raining heavily since Sunday night.





"It has been raining heavily since (Sunday) night. More than 300 mm of rain has fallen in 6 hours. We are monitoring the situation and trying to keep the trains running," Yadav said.





He added, "Due to heavy rains, especially on the main line, there is waterlogging around Kurla Bhandup and here on the Harbour Line, from Wadala to Mankhurd, it is closed because there is a lot of waterlogging around Chunabhatti.These services are disrupted..."





Appealing to people not to leave their homes unnecessarily, Yadav said, "We have cancelled some trains and diverted some trains..."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday. The city is expected to receive very heavy rain in the next 24 hours.