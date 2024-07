Mumbaikars, if not required, should avoid stepping out of home, the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in an X post.





"Please do not believe any rumours. Please dial 1916, the contact number of the Main Control Room of the BMC, for help and official information if required," stated the BMC.

The Indian meteorological department has issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, said the city's civic body on Monday.