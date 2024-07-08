RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Holiday declared for schools in Mumbai, Raigad district amid heavy rain alert
July 08, 2024  23:48
File image
File image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all the schools in the city on Tuesday. 

The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD, said the BMC PR department on Monday. 

Meanwhile, all the schools and colleges in Raigad district of Maharashtra have also been declared holiday on Tuesday due to heavy rain warning in the district, said Raigad collector office. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After Delhi, CNG and piped gas price hiked in Mumbai
After Delhi, CNG and piped gas price hiked in Mumbai

After Delhi, CNG price in Mumbai has been hiked by Rs 1.50 per kg and the rate of cooking gas piped to houses by Re 1 due to rise in input costs. Mahanagar Gas Ltd, which retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households...

Will Modi push for Ukraine truce in Tuesday's talks with Putin?
Will Modi push for Ukraine truce in Tuesday's talks with Putin?

Prime Minister Modi will hold in-person meetings with President Putin for 8-9 hours during his nearly 24-hour stay in Russia, they said.

Wimbledon: Fritz, De Minaur, Svitolina make quarters
Wimbledon: Fritz, De Minaur, Svitolina make quarters

Images from Day 8 of Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Monday.

'We can come up with a big surprise'
'We can come up with a big surprise'

Costantini, whose second stint saw India win two Asian Games medals in 2018, has an excellent rapport with the Indian squad and has been closely following the development of Indian table tennis over the years.

Labour min rebuts Citigroup's research report on employment in India
Labour min rebuts Citigroup's research report on employment in India

The labour ministry on Monday rebutted a recent report by Citigroup which forecast that India will struggle to create sufficient employment opportunities even with a 7 per cent growth rate. The ministry in a statement said the report...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances