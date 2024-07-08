Holiday declared for schools in Mumbai, Raigad district amid heavy rain alert

Holiday declared for schools in Mumbai, Raigad district amid heavy rain alertJuly 08, 2024 23:48
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all the schools in the city on Tuesday.
The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD, said the BMC PR department on Monday.
Meanwhile, all the schools and colleges in Raigad district of Maharashtra have also been declared holiday on Tuesday due to heavy rain warning in the district, said Raigad collector office. -- ANI
