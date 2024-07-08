Heavy rains: Maha assembly adjourned till 1 pm





As soon as the House assembled for the day at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted the problems being faced by people in Mumbai due to the heavy rains.





The Congress leader claimed pre-monsoon preparedness was lacking despite crores of rupees being spent. To this, Narwekar said Mumbai had recorded 300 mm rainfall (overnight) and many MLAs and ministers were yet to reach the legislature complex. "There is no quorum as well. I am adjourning the House till 1 pm," he said. PTI

