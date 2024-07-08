RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Heavy rains: Maha assembly adjourned till 1 pm
July 08, 2024  11:47
Waterlogged roads in Sion
Waterlogged roads in Sion
Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday adjourned the House till 1 pm in view of several MLAs and ministers unable to reach the legislature complex in south Mumbai due to heavy rains. 

 As soon as the House assembled for the day at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted the problems being faced by people in Mumbai due to the heavy rains.

 The Congress leader claimed pre-monsoon preparedness was lacking despite crores of rupees being spent. To this, Narwekar said Mumbai had recorded 300 mm rainfall (overnight) and many MLAs and ministers were yet to reach the legislature complex. "There is no quorum as well. I am adjourning the House till 1 pm," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's archers aiming to break medal drought in Paris
India's archers aiming to break medal drought in Paris

India, who have never won an Olympic archery medal, will send a full six-member contingent to Paris to compete in all five events for the first time in 12 years

Over 40 school children injured as bus overturns in Haryana
Over 40 school children injured as bus overturns in Haryana

As per the police, the accident was caused due to overspeeding by the bus driver.

Malayalee From India Review: Timed Right
Malayalee From India Review: Timed Right

Malayalee From India is trapped within its self-serving corniness and refuses to break free in the process, observes Arjun Menon.

Gill's bat, Yuvi's belief: Secrets behind Abhishek Sharma's redemption
Gill's bat, Yuvi's belief: Secrets behind Abhishek Sharma's redemption

Mentor Yuvraj Singh was very happy when I got out for duck, he must be proud now: Abhishek Sharma

India's Most Violent Film Makes A Killing At Box Office
India's Most Violent Film Makes A Killing At Box Office

Last Friday saw the release of India's 'most violent film ever', Kill.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances