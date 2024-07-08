RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED moves SC challenging bail to Hemant Soren in money laundering case
July 08, 2024  22:48
JMM leader Hemant Soren/ANI Photo
JMM leader Hemant Soren/ANI Photo
The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Jharkhand high court order granting bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. 

The high court had on June 28 granted bail to Soren, who on July 4 took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand. 

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, had resigned as chief minister shortly before the ED arrested him on January 31 in the case. 

Earlier during the hearing in the high court, ED's counsel had argued that if Soren was released on bail, he might commit a similar offence and referred to cases against ED officers in the SC/ST police station. 

"Though the conduct of the petitioner has been sought to be highlighted by the Enforcement Directorate on account of the First Information Report instituted by the petitioner against the officials of the ED, but on an overall conspectus of the case, there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing a similar nature of offence," the high court had said. -- PTI
