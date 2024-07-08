RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi's air quality 'satisfactory' for second consecutive day after rain, wind
July 08, 2024  20:31
Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category for the second consecutive day following days of rain and wind. 

The AQI was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 56 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. 

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of three degrees from Sunday and four notches below normal, the India meteorological department said. 

The maximum temperature was 35.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 34.7 degrees on Saturday, according to IMD data. 

The relative humidity during the day oscillated between 76 per cent and 83 percent. 

For Tuesday, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain. -- PTI
