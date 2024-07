Delhi's air quality 'satisfactory' for second consecutive day after rain, wind

The AQI was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 56 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.





The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of three degrees from Sunday and four notches below normal, the India meteorological department said.





The maximum temperature was 35.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 34.7 degrees on Saturday, according to IMD data.





The relative humidity during the day oscillated between 76 per cent and 83 percent.





For Tuesday, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain. -- PTI

