CBI arrests one person linked to NEET-UG row in Maha
July 08, 2024  20:54
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a person in connection with alleged "manipulation" in the NEET-UG examination in Latur in Mahrashtra, taking the total number of arrests by the agency to nine, officials said. 

The CBI took into custody one Nanjunethappa G in connection with the Latur case which was earlier probed by the Maharashtra police, they said. 

It is alleged that two government school teachers in Latur had demanded over Rs 5 lakh from NEET-UG aspirants to ensure their success in the examination, they said. 

The CBI has so far arrested six persons in Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case and one each in connection with alleged manipulation in Latur and Godhra and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, they said. 

The Centre had asked the agency to probe the matter following a massive row over alleged malpractices in the test held on May 5. 

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. 

The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra pertain to impersonation of candidates and cheating. -- PTI
