BMW hit-and-run: 'Kept asking them to stop car'
July 08, 2024  18:54
image
Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of Kaveri Nakhwa who was killed in BMW car hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, on Monday demanded stringent punishment for the driver, saying his wife could have been saved if he had stopped the car.

Speaking to media persons, he recounted the events when the couple was returning from Crawford Market on Sunday morning after purchasing fish when their two-wheeler was struck from behind by a speeding car at around 5.30 am. Kaveri Nakhwa was riding pillion.

"We were riding at a speed of 30 to 35 kilometres per hour when a speeding car hit us from behind. Due to the impact, we landed on the bonnet of the car," recalled Pradeep Nakhwa, who sustained injuries.

"The driver pressed the brake, causing me to fall off, but my wife was trapped under the front wheel," he recounted.

Pradeep said he tried to stop the car by banging the bonnet, but the driver did not stop and dragged my wife towards the (Worli-end) of the sea link.

"I started running behind the car asking the driver to stop. Had he stopped the car, my wife could have been saved," he said.

The car was driven by a 24-year-old youth who was the owner of the car while another individual was seated beside him, he claimed.

"I have two children. We lost everything. My wife is gone, but the accused should get stringent punishment for the accident," Pradeep Nakhwa said, his voice filled with grief and anger.

According to Mumbai police, the car was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, who is on the run.

The car dragged the woman for more than 2 km. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah, an official said on Monday.

Police suspect that Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area in Mumbai a few hours before the incident, the official said.

Police have arrested the car owner Rajesh Shah and the driver Rajrishi Bidawat for allegedly helping

Mihir escape after the accident.   -- PTI
