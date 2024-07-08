BMW crash: Police form 6 teams to nab accused





A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district, the official said on Monday. Mihir was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area Sunday morning, police said. The car dragged the woman for more than 2 km, the official said. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.





After the accident, Mihir fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, leaving the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, at Kalanagar in Bandra, the official said. Rajesh Shah, who owns the car, and Bidawat were arrested on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident, the official said.





"As there is a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, police have issued an LOC against him," the official said. Police suspect that Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident, the official said. The police have also recovered the bar bill of Rs 18,000 and are verifying it, the official said without elaborating.

