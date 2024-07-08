RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BMW accident: Shiv Sena leader sent to jail
July 08, 2024  17:31
The BMW was driven the Sena leader's son
Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah remanded in 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court in BMW hit-and-run case. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today expressed his "alarm" at the "rise in hit-and-run incidents" in the State on Monday and said that he has directed the police to take strict action against such cases, adding that the "guilty will not be spared."

 "I have directed the State Police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders," Shinde said in a post on his social media platform X today. He said it was "intolerable" that "the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my Government."

The Mumbai police have formed six teams to nab the 24-year-old son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader after a BMW car the youth was driving crashed into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband, an official said.
A Look Out Circular has also been put out against Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district, the official said on Monday.

