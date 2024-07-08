RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BMW accident: Shiv Sena leader gets bail fatafat
July 08, 2024  18:00
Accused Mihir Shah is on the run
Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah granted bail by Mumbai court in BMW hit-and-run case. 

A Mumbai court had remanded Rajesh Shah to 14-day judicial custody in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case, in which his son, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the crash, was on the run. 

 The Sena leader's son, Mihir Shah (24), was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday morning, police said. 

The Shah family's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, also an accused in the case, was sent to police custody till Tuesday by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale. 

Rajesh Shah, who owns the car, and Bidawat, who was in the luxury vehicle at the time of the accident, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the crash, and they were produced before the court on Monday. 

The police have booked all three under a range of charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. 

However, the court noted that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) did not apply to Rajesh Shah, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena from neighbouring Palghar district. 

Mihir Shah was still absconding and the police have formed six teams to arrest him. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah to prevent him from fleeing the country. 

The deceased Kaveri Nakhwa was going with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road in Worli when the luxury car's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler around 5.30 am on Sunday.
