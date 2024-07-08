And the beach is...

So, the answer to our post at 12:47 pm is Puri beach in Odisha. President Murmu spent some time at the beach after her visit to the Jagannath Temple.





She posts: "There are places that bring us in closer touch with the essence of life and remind us that we are part of nature. Mountains, forests, rivers and seashores appeal to something deep within us. As I walked along the seashore today, I felt a communion with the surroundings '" the gentle wind, the roar of the waves, and the immense expanse of water. It was a meditative experience. It brought to me a profound inner peace that I had also felt when I had a darshan of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannathji yesterday. And I am not alone in having such an experience; all of us can feel that way when we encounter something that is far larger than us, that sustains us and that makes our lives meaningful. In the hustle and bustle of the daily grind, we lose this connection with Mother Nature.





"Humankind believes it has mastered nature and is exploiting it for its own short-term benefits. The result is for all to see. This summer, many parts of India suffered a terrible series of heatwaves. Extreme weather events have become more frequent around the globe in recent years. The situation is projected to be far worse in the decades to come."