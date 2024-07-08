RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
And the beach is...
July 08, 2024  14:16
image
So, the answer to our post at 12:47 pm is Puri beach in Odisha. President Murmu spent some time at the beach after her visit to the Jagannath Temple. 

She posts: "There are places that bring us in closer touch with the essence of life and remind us that we are part of nature. Mountains, forests, rivers and seashores appeal to something deep within us. As I walked along the seashore today, I felt a communion with the surroundings '" the gentle wind, the roar of the waves, and the immense expanse of water. It was a meditative experience. It brought to me a profound inner peace that I had also felt when I had a darshan of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannathji yesterday. And I am not alone in having such an experience; all of us can feel that way when we encounter something that is far larger than us, that sustains us and that makes our lives meaningful. In the hustle and bustle of the daily grind, we lose this connection with Mother Nature. 

"Humankind believes it has mastered nature and is exploiting it for its own short-term benefits. The result is for all to see. This summer, many parts of India suffered a terrible series of heatwaves. Extreme weather events have become more frequent around the globe in recent years. The situation is projected to be far worse in the decades to come."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: The Alternate Review
Kalki 2898 AD: The Alternate Review

A lot of time is spent on giving us the background of the story and establishing the characters but the film is named Kalki and the man is not even born, notes A Ganesh Nadar.

Employers may avoid...: SC on period leave
Employers may avoid...: SC on period leave

How will the leave encourage more women to be part of the workforce, the court asked the petitioner and said mandating such leave will lead to women "being shunned from the workforce". "...we do not want that," the bench said

How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?
How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?

The 15-member squad of the Indian team which won the T20 World Cup will take home Rs 5 crore each.

SC rejects Bengal govt's plea against CBI probe into Sandeshkhali
SC rejects Bengal govt's plea against CBI probe into Sandeshkhali

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta high court's order which directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations of crimes against women and...

2 dead, over 130 injured during Rath Yatra in Odisha
2 dead, over 130 injured during Rath Yatra in Odisha

More than 600 people have visited hospitals and medical camps in Puri. However, only over 130 have been admitted to hospital, said Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances