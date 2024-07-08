2 soldiers injured in attack on army convoy in Kathua





The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, they said. Security forces retaliated and an exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the officials said.

Update: At least two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday.