RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 soldiers injured in attack on army convoy in Kathua
July 08, 2024  16:41
Representational image
Representational image
Update: At least two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday. 

 The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, they said. Security forces retaliated and an exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the officials said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise

With a little help from their grandparents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, here's what four-year-old Prithvi, one-year-old Veda (Shloka and Akash's children) and two-year-old Aadiya and Krishna (Isha Piramal Ambani and Anand Piramal's children)...

Hemant Soren wins trust vote in Jh'khand assembly amid Oppn walkout
Hemant Soren wins trust vote in Jh'khand assembly amid Oppn walkout

A total of 45 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.

Delhi police seek X details on Mahua's deleted remark against NCW chief
Delhi police seek X details on Mahua's deleted remark against NCW chief

An official source said the Delhi police had written to X and added a response from the social media company was still awaited.

Sensex ends down 36 points in lacklustre trade
Sensex ends down 36 points in lacklustre trade

Among the Sensex pack, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest laggards. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors were...

Over 300mm rainfall paralyses Mumbai; train, flight services hit
Over 300mm rainfall paralyses Mumbai; train, flight services hit

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement issued in the morning said heavy rain is also expected on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances