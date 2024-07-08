2 dead, 130 injured in stampede at Puri rath yatra





"When we put him in the ambulance, his pulse was running. We took him to the hospital and gave him CPR. However, doctors declared him brought dead," said Sushant Kumar Patnaik, assistant commandant of St John ambulance service. According to sources, the devotee fainted on Grand Road while pulling the chariot of Lord Balabhadra.





He was immediately rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctor declared him brought.





Expressing grief over his death, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. He also instructed officials concerned to ensure the best available medical care for the injured devotees.





In another incident, a devotee allegedly died after coming under the wheels of a chariot during Rath Yatra in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred during the pulling of the chariot of Jagannath temple at Kukujangha village in the district.





The deceased has been identified as Shyam Sundar Kishan (45). While pulling the chariot, he accidentally fell down and the wheels of the chariot ran over him. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.





More than 130, including a few police personnel, were also injured during the Rath Yatra in Puri, a health officer of Puri district said. Half of the injured persons have been discharged after treatment on the same day while at least 40 persons are undergoing treatment, he said.





More than 600 people have visited hospitals and medical camps in Puri. However, only over 130 have been admitted to hospital, said Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra. "Such admission in hospital during Rath Yatra is normal. None of the injured is in very serious condition. We are providing treatment to the injured devotees," he said. -- PTI

At least two persons died and over 130 were injured in two different incidents during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha, officials said on Monday. A resident of Bolangir district died allegedly due to suffocation in a stampede-like situation on Sunday during the Rath Yatra in Puri, a health official said.