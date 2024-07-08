12 people arrested in Bihar for impersonating candidates in CTET exam

Bihar Police arrested 12 people, including two women, for allegedly appearing in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 and solving the exam on behalf of other candidates at various examination centres in Darbhanga district, police said.





Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy told reporters on Sunday, "Nine arrests were made from different centres under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction, while two were apprehended from a centre under Sadar police station, and one person was arrested from a centre under Bahadurpur police station."





The impersonation was detected through biometric fingerprint scans of candidates at the examination centres, police said.





Police took action based on complaints filed by invigilators and administrators. Cases have been registered against the imposters, and their interrogation is on. Police are also gathering information about the genuine candidates.





Sources said police are also investigating whether the arrested are linked to any interstate cheating syndicate.





The CTET is conducted annually on a national level for candidates seeking teaching positions in the government sector. -- PTI