TN BSP chief's murder: Mayawati seeks CBI probe
July 07, 2024  12:03
K Armstrong
K Armstrong
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of her party's slain Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, who was hacked to death in Chennai on Friday. 

She claimed those who have been arrested so far were not the real culprits and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to refer the probe to the Central agency to ensure justice to the victim.

Mayawati, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, paid homage to Armstrong in Chennai and placed a wreath before the body of the 52-year-old leader at a private school in Perambur in the city.

Expressing anguish over Armstrong's death, she also said the way he was killed, by a group of assailants late in the evening, showed 'there was nothing called law and order' in the state. CM Stalin must ensure justice for Armstrong and transfer the probe to the CBI.

"The way he was killed, shows there is nothing called law and order in Tamil Nadu. Those who have killed him, the real culprits have not been nabbed," she said.

"The real culprits have not been nabbed. Transfer the probe to CBI. We are not hopeful that the state government will ensure justice. So, refer the matter to CBI immediately," she demanded.

The BSP leader further said Dalits all over the state were were apprehensive following Armstrong's killing and urged the CM to ensure their safety.

The BSP has taken the matter seriously, but party workers should not take law and order into their hands, she said.   -- PTI
