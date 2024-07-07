TN BSP chief murder: Mayawati leaves for Chennai to pay tributes





She will pay her respects to the party's Tamil Nadu chief, K Armstrong, who was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.





BSP's national coordinator Akash Anand also travelled to Chennai on Sunday to honour the slain party leader.





Greater Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced on Saturday that eight suspects have been apprehended in connection with Armstrong's murder.





"Eight people have been apprehended who we suspect to be involved in this crime. They are being questioned. Armstrong's post-mortem has been conducted," Rathore stated.





He assured that the situation in Chennai remains normal and emphasized their commitment to solving the case, promising to investigate all angles and bring all culprits to justice.





Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati demanded the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government to "punish the guilty." -- ANI

