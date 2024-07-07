RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN BSP chief murder: Mayawati leaves for Chennai to pay tributes
July 07, 2024  10:09
People pay tributes to slain TN BSP chief K Armstrong in Chennai/ANI on X
People pay tributes to slain TN BSP chief K Armstrong in Chennai/ANI on X
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati left her residence in Delhi on Sunday morning to travel to Chennai.  

She will pay her respects to the party's Tamil Nadu chief, K Armstrong, who was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.  

BSP's national coordinator Akash Anand also travelled to Chennai on Sunday to honour the slain party leader.  

Greater Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced on Saturday that eight suspects have been apprehended in connection with Armstrong's murder.  

"Eight people have been apprehended who we suspect to be involved in this crime. They are being questioned. Armstrong's post-mortem has been conducted," Rathore stated. 

He assured that the situation in Chennai remains normal and emphasized their commitment to solving the case, promising to investigate all angles and bring all culprits to justice.  

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati demanded the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government to "punish the guilty." -- ANI
