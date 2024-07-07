RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Titanic' producer Jon Landau passes away
July 07, 2024  09:26
Jon Landau (inset) and a scene from Titanic/File image
Jon Landau (inset) and a scene from Titanic/File image
Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of Titanic and Avatar movies, is no more. 

He was 63.  

The news of Landau's demise was confirmed by his son, Jamie Landau. 

He died on Friday in Los Angeles, and no cause was revealed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.  

Landau was a longtime producing partner to James Cameron. 

He worked with him in creating blockbusters Titanic and Avatar.  

Last February, Landau recalled his first time working with Cameron when he was at Fox and assigned to the director's 1994 action comedy True Lies

"I think Jim was a little skeptical. He said, 'So I understand we're gonna get to be pretty good friends. Or maybe not, -- Landau told Deadline's Pete Hammond on 'Behind the Lens with a laugh'.  

Landau was born in New York on July 23, 1960. 

His parents, Ely A Landau and Edie Landau, owned Manhattan movie houses, founded the American Film Theater and produced more than a dozen films, including Long Day's Journey Into Night (1962), The Pawnbroker (1965), The Iceman Cometh (1973) and The Chosen (1981).  

Landau received his first producer credit on Paramount's Campus Man (1987), then co-produced two Disney films, Joe Johnston's Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy.  

Before his death, Landau was deeply involved in the making of the 'Avatar' sequels. -- ANI                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No ordinary death: Wife recalls Kirti Chakra awardee Capt Anshuman's words
No ordinary death: Wife recalls Kirti Chakra awardee Capt Anshuman's words

In a video posted by the spokesperson of the ministry of defence on 'X' on Saturday, Smriti shared her memories of her husband and how they became soulmates.

Heavy July rains offset June deficit, more likely in next 2-3 days
Heavy July rains offset June deficit, more likely in next 2-3 days

Heavy rain in the first week of July compensated for the shortfall but caused flooding in many northeastern states.

7 killed as six-storey building collapses in Surat
7 killed as six-storey building collapses in Surat

Seven bodies have been recovered in the operation that continued through the night, Sachin GIDC police station inspector Jignesh Chaudhari said.

Colombia thrash Panama to make Copa America semis
Colombia thrash Panama to make Copa America semis

James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up two more as Colombia thoroughly dismantled Panama in a 5-0 win at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday to march into the Copa America semi-finals.

Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Zverev, Medvedev in Round 4
Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Zverev, Medvedev in Round 4

IMAGES from Day 6 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances