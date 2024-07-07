RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Russia expecting a 'very important and full-fledged visit' by Modi: Kremlin
July 07, 2024  10:47
PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin/ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin/ANI Photo
Russia is expecting a "very important and full-fledged visit" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, which is crucial for Russian-Indian relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday. 

Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. 

The two leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the ministry of external affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday while announcing the high-level visit. 

The programme of Prime Minister Modi in Moscow will be extensive and the two leaders will be able to have informal talks, Peskov said in an interview with Russia's state-run VGTRK television channel. 

"Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Assam flood toll rises to 58, more than 23 lakh affected
Assam flood toll rises to 58, more than 23 lakh affected

Dhubri is the worst-hit district, followed by Cachar and Darrang.

Copa America: Uruguay stun Brazil on penalties, meet Colombia in semis
Copa America: Uruguay stun Brazil on penalties, meet Colombia in semis

James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up two more as Colombia thoroughly dismantled Panama in a 5-0 win at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday to march into the Copa America semi-finals.

Priyanshu Rajawat beaten in semis of Canada Open
Priyanshu Rajawat beaten in semis of Canada Open

India's campaign at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament ended after Priyanshu Rajawat was beaten in straight games to France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals on Saturday.

No ordinary death: Wife recalls Kirti Chakra awardee Capt Anshuman's words
No ordinary death: Wife recalls Kirti Chakra awardee Capt Anshuman's words

In a video posted by the spokesperson of the ministry of defence on 'X' on Saturday, Smriti shared her memories of her husband and how they became soulmates.

Heavy July rains offset June deficit, more likely in next 2-3 days
Heavy July rains offset June deficit, more likely in next 2-3 days

Heavy rain in the first week of July compensated for the shortfall but caused flooding in many northeastern states.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances